© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BASES2017 Cathi Morgan lecture on Covert Eugenics and Ireland
Follow
0
Share
Report
40 views • February 03, 2022
BASES2017 with Cathi Morgan who returns to the Bases lectures, in Dublin, and explains the details of the covert Eugenics agenda in Ireland.
Cathi's work is found on the Ammach, Bases Project and Project Camelot lectures series and interviews. Suffering from the MK-Ultra programming in the UK, Cathi has followed her path of discovery and investigation, a global threat, from an enemy within.
Cathi's work is found on the Ammach, Bases Project and Project Camelot lectures series and interviews. Suffering from the MK-Ultra programming in the UK, Cathi has followed her path of discovery and investigation, a global threat, from an enemy within.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.