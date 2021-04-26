© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Harry Styles Says Men Should Carry Handbags
Follow
1
Share
Report
72 views • April 26, 2021
Stunning and brave.
Men should carry women’s handbags, according to GQ Magazine, Gucci and Harry Styles.
It’s about ‘challenging gender norms’ and has nothing to do with Styles being paid millions as a ‘brand ambassador’ to shill Gucci products made by Chinese sweatshop slaves.
SUMMIT NEWS: http://summit.news/newsletter
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60834504662c4a0603a3448d
Men should carry women’s handbags, according to GQ Magazine, Gucci and Harry Styles.
It’s about ‘challenging gender norms’ and has nothing to do with Styles being paid millions as a ‘brand ambassador’ to shill Gucci products made by Chinese sweatshop slaves.
SUMMIT NEWS: http://summit.news/newsletter
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60834504662c4a0603a3448d
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.