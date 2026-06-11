GREAT DECEPTION & FALLING AWAY. PLEASE LISTEN To the 2nd Half VERY CLOSELY-Spielberg Reveals MOTIVE

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The Truth mirrored from the NOW-unO YouTube channel for Jonathan Kleck
https://youtu.be/A16ARS_33as?si=Vdq25GGaDJfj6ykj
Quotation from original video description
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