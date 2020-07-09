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3 Healthy Pasta Recipes For Weight Loss Easy Pasta Recipes
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107 views • July 09, 2020
Try one of these 3 Healthy Pasta Recipes For Weight Loss
I hope you like all the recipes ♡
1 Broccoli and chiken pasta recipe 290 calories (1 serving)
Ingredients
1 oz whole wheat rotini pasta
3 cherry tomatoes, sliced in half
1 tsb olive oil
1/4 cup red onion, diced
1/2 cups broccoli, sliced into small pieces
1/4 cup yellow pepper, diced
1/2 cup shredded chicken breast (boiled)
1/8 tsp dried oregano
1 tsp dried parsley
1 tbsp water
ground black pepper and salt
Preparation
First, cook your pasta by following the directions on the back of the box.
Heat olive oil on a large nonstick skillet over over low heat. Add onion, cook and stir until onion is tender, add yellow pepper, broccoli, 1 tbsp of water, salt, black pepper, dried origano garlic powder, cover and simmer until vegetables are tender 2 to 4 minutes. uncover and add parsley, shredded chicken breast, cooked pasta, cherry tomatoes. cook and stir for 1 minutes and serve.
2 Turkey spinach pasta 280 calories (1 serving)
Ingredients
1 oz whole wheat penne pasta
3 oz lean ground turkey
1 tsp olive oil
1/8 tsp garlic powder
1 tsp tomato paste
3 cherry tomatoes
1 cup spinach
1 tbsp dried origano
1 tbsp water
ground black pepper and salt
Preparation
Cook the pasta according to package directions.
Meanwhile heat olive oil on a large nonstick skillet over over low heat. Add ground turkey, stirring and breaking up with a spoon, until no longer pink, about 2 to 4 minutes, add spinach and cover until tender 2 to 3 minutes. Once spinach is wilted, add tomato paste, tbsp water, salt, black pepper, garlic powder, dried origano, cook and stir for 1 minute, add cherry tomatoes, cooked penne pasta, cover and cook for 1 minute more and serve.
3 tuna spaghetti recipe 310 calories (1 serving)
Ingredients
1.5 oz whole wheat spaghetti
1 teaspoon olive oil
1/4 onion, chopped
1 clove garlic, crushed
1/4 cup crushed tomatoes
1/8 teaspoon chili powder
1 teaspoon chopped fresh parsley
3 oz can tuna, drained
1 tbsp water
ground black pepper and salt
Preparation
Cook the spaghetti according to package directions.
In a large saute pan, heat oil over low heat. Add onion and garlic, cook and stir until onion is tende, Stir in tomatoes and cover for 2 minutes, uncover and add salt pepper, chili powder, tbsp water, parsley, tuna. cook and stir for 1 minute, add cooked spaghetti and cook and stir for 1 minute and serve.
Enjoy!
I hope you like all the recipes ♡
1 Broccoli and chiken pasta recipe 290 calories (1 serving)
Ingredients
1 oz whole wheat rotini pasta
3 cherry tomatoes, sliced in half
1 tsb olive oil
1/4 cup red onion, diced
1/2 cups broccoli, sliced into small pieces
1/4 cup yellow pepper, diced
1/2 cup shredded chicken breast (boiled)
1/8 tsp dried oregano
1 tsp dried parsley
1 tbsp water
ground black pepper and salt
Preparation
First, cook your pasta by following the directions on the back of the box.
Heat olive oil on a large nonstick skillet over over low heat. Add onion, cook and stir until onion is tender, add yellow pepper, broccoli, 1 tbsp of water, salt, black pepper, dried origano garlic powder, cover and simmer until vegetables are tender 2 to 4 minutes. uncover and add parsley, shredded chicken breast, cooked pasta, cherry tomatoes. cook and stir for 1 minutes and serve.
2 Turkey spinach pasta 280 calories (1 serving)
Ingredients
1 oz whole wheat penne pasta
3 oz lean ground turkey
1 tsp olive oil
1/8 tsp garlic powder
1 tsp tomato paste
3 cherry tomatoes
1 cup spinach
1 tbsp dried origano
1 tbsp water
ground black pepper and salt
Preparation
Cook the pasta according to package directions.
Meanwhile heat olive oil on a large nonstick skillet over over low heat. Add ground turkey, stirring and breaking up with a spoon, until no longer pink, about 2 to 4 minutes, add spinach and cover until tender 2 to 3 minutes. Once spinach is wilted, add tomato paste, tbsp water, salt, black pepper, garlic powder, dried origano, cook and stir for 1 minute, add cherry tomatoes, cooked penne pasta, cover and cook for 1 minute more and serve.
3 tuna spaghetti recipe 310 calories (1 serving)
Ingredients
1.5 oz whole wheat spaghetti
1 teaspoon olive oil
1/4 onion, chopped
1 clove garlic, crushed
1/4 cup crushed tomatoes
1/8 teaspoon chili powder
1 teaspoon chopped fresh parsley
3 oz can tuna, drained
1 tbsp water
ground black pepper and salt
Preparation
Cook the spaghetti according to package directions.
In a large saute pan, heat oil over low heat. Add onion and garlic, cook and stir until onion is tende, Stir in tomatoes and cover for 2 minutes, uncover and add salt pepper, chili powder, tbsp water, parsley, tuna. cook and stir for 1 minute, add cooked spaghetti and cook and stir for 1 minute and serve.
Enjoy!
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