3 Healthy Pasta Recipes For Weight Loss Easy Pasta Recipes

Try one of these 3 Healthy Pasta Recipes For Weight Loss



I hope you like all the recipes ♡



1 Broccoli and chiken pasta recipe 290 calories (1 serving)



Ingredients



1 oz whole wheat rotini pasta

3 cherry tomatoes, sliced in half

1 tsb olive oil

1/4 cup red onion, diced

1/2 cups broccoli, sliced into small pieces

1/4 cup yellow pepper, diced

1/2 cup shredded chicken breast (boiled)

1/8 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp dried parsley

1 tbsp water

ground black pepper and salt



Preparation



First, cook your pasta by following the directions on the back of the box.



Heat olive oil on a large nonstick skillet over over low heat. Add onion, cook and stir until onion is tender, add yellow pepper, broccoli, 1 tbsp of water, salt, black pepper, dried origano garlic powder, cover and simmer until vegetables are tender 2 to 4 minutes. uncover and add parsley, shredded chicken breast, cooked pasta, cherry tomatoes. cook and stir for 1 minutes and serve.





2 Turkey spinach pasta 280 calories (1 serving)



Ingredients



1 oz whole wheat penne pasta

3 oz lean ground turkey

1 tsp olive oil

1/8 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp tomato paste

3 cherry tomatoes

1 cup spinach

1 tbsp dried origano

1 tbsp water

ground black pepper and salt



Preparation



Cook the pasta according to package directions.



Meanwhile heat olive oil on a large nonstick skillet over over low heat. Add ground turkey, stirring and breaking up with a spoon, until no longer pink, about 2 to 4 minutes, add spinach and cover until tender 2 to 3 minutes. Once spinach is wilted, add tomato paste, tbsp water, salt, black pepper, garlic powder, dried origano, cook and stir for 1 minute, add cherry tomatoes, cooked penne pasta, cover and cook for 1 minute more and serve.





3 tuna spaghetti recipe 310 calories (1 serving)



Ingredients



1.5 oz whole wheat spaghetti

1 teaspoon olive oil

1/4 onion, chopped

1 clove garlic, crushed

1/4 cup crushed tomatoes

1/8 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon chopped fresh parsley

3 oz can tuna, drained

1 tbsp water

ground black pepper and salt



Preparation





Cook the spaghetti according to package directions.



In a large saute pan, heat oil over low heat. Add onion and garlic, cook and stir until onion is tende, Stir in tomatoes and cover for 2 minutes, uncover and add salt pepper, chili powder, tbsp water, parsley, tuna. cook and stir for 1 minute, add cooked spaghetti and cook and stir for 1 minute and serve.



Enjoy!