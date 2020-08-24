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CDC ADMITS VACCINE SAFETY FAILURES
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1214 views • August 24, 2020
CDC ADMITS VACCINE SAFETY FAILURES
On July 29, 2020, after months of false claims and objections, the CDC finally conceded that it could not find a single study comparing health outcomes between vaccinated and unvaccinated children and that it “has not conducted a study of health outcomes in vaccinated vs unvaccinated populations.” This document is available here: https://bit.ly/3kWjHaC. To receive weekly legal updates from ICAN, please signup for ICAN’s mailing list at www.icandecide.org.
#DoTheStudy #VaxVSUnVax #CDC #Vaccines #ICAN
On July 29, 2020, after months of false claims and objections, the CDC finally conceded that it could not find a single study comparing health outcomes between vaccinated and unvaccinated children and that it “has not conducted a study of health outcomes in vaccinated vs unvaccinated populations.” This document is available here: https://bit.ly/3kWjHaC. To receive weekly legal updates from ICAN, please signup for ICAN’s mailing list at www.icandecide.org.
#DoTheStudy #VaxVSUnVax #CDC #Vaccines #ICAN
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