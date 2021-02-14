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Pelosi’s temper tantrum while BLM & Antifa terrorize NY!
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311 views • February 14, 2021
2/13/21 NYC -- A BLM march through Midtown Manhattan turned violent Saturday night, with 11 protesters arrested. At least some of those arrested were accused of attacking Daily News photographer Sam Costanza at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and 54th St.
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