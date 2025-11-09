The November 11 Healing Frequency From Space

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A look into what Laura sees in the latest story going around on social media regarding the pulse of a 528 Hz signal from Elon Musk's StarLink system, expected to hit our planet at 11:11 on November 11 this year.
Video Source:
Closing theme music:
'Contact With The Unknown' by David Robson
Fesliyan Studios
Video editing software using CapCut
Closing Credits Compilation:
Westcombe Motion Pictures
Oxley Park, NSW
Australia 2760
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between Laura's View and Tarot, Fesliyan Studios or CapCut and this channel.
