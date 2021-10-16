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Federal Govt Whistleblower Goes Public with Secret Recordings
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80 views • October 16, 2021
Kla.TV presents to its viewers a recent video by Project Veritas featuring a US-Government Whistleblower speaking about the effects of the Covid Vaccine. The explosive content is causing quite a stir!
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