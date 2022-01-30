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BASES2016 Mirjam Janse 'Twist and Shout'
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12 views • January 30, 2022
Mirjam Janse, from Amsterdam, provides healing, therapies, and is an artist and designer, gives this presentation, "Twist and Shout".
Mirjam also designed the film festival trophies and the Arts logo, with the sacred earth energy spiral, exploding into multi colours showing the new energies coming in.
Mirjam also designed the film festival trophies and the Arts logo, with the sacred earth energy spiral, exploding into multi colours showing the new energies coming in.
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