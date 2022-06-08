Foreigners who fought on the side of Kiev partially admitted their guilt in the DPR court. Mercenaries are treated differently during war. Harsh reality. The defendants are Britons Sean Pinner and Aiden Aslin, as well as Moroccan Saaudoun Brahim. The Republic accuses them of mercenary activities, terrorist activities and of preparing a violent seizure of power. All of them may face capital punishment — the death penalty. Video: @rian_ru





UPDATE: As of June 9th, The Supreme Court of the DPR sentenced foreign mercenaries who fought on the side of Kiev to death.