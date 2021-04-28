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STARSEED UPDATE. Ancestral Lines, Quantum Business, JAR of JAM, New Frequencies, More Pain & Purges
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120 views • April 28, 2021
Jo and Madeleine catch up for a STARSEED UPDATE.
What the Energetic Shifts are we are feeling. We discuss the new ways we will do business in 5D. We talk about Jo's "JAR of JAM" Metaphor.
Madeleine recently lost her grandfather and she speaks about the transformation and knowledge that came from that experience.
You can Follow Jo here:
https://www.facebook.com/SparkAwakeni...
Madeleine here:
https://www.facebook.com/madeleinesrh...
What the Energetic Shifts are we are feeling. We discuss the new ways we will do business in 5D. We talk about Jo's "JAR of JAM" Metaphor.
Madeleine recently lost her grandfather and she speaks about the transformation and knowledge that came from that experience.
You can Follow Jo here:
https://www.facebook.com/SparkAwakeni...
Madeleine here:
https://www.facebook.com/madeleinesrh...
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