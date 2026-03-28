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Strawberry Protection, Sweet Potatoes Slips & Cherry Blossom Glory! 🌸
The Kamakura Gardener
The Kamakura Gardener
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Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Saturday, March 28th. Well, some of my starts have graduated from the grow tower to the open grow room. I’m trying to grow some sweet potato skips for the first time. And I think I have come up with a solution to keep the critters away from my strawberry plants. And the cherry blossoms are about to enter their full glory here at week’s end! It’s a busy time of the year and it feels good.


A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll 

Keywords
container gardeningvegetable gardeningraised bed gardeningsmall plot gardeninggardening in japanboston terriergardening from age 60gardening for seniorsgardening at age 60the kamakura gardener
Chapters

TKG Chapters:

00:00Opening

01:06Checking on the Veggie Growth

02:32Starts Graduate form the Grow Tower

06:48Starting Sweet Potato Slips

08:42Re-arranging Veggies in Grow Towers

10:01Up-potting Strawberries

10:12Veggie/Fruit Tower Assembly

23:21Strawberries into the Grow Tower

27:37Leafy Greens Looking good

29:48Scenes of Kamakura

30:31Mt. Fuji 富士山

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