Strawberry Protection, Sweet Potatoes Slips & Cherry Blossom Glory! 🌸

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Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Saturday, March 28th. Well, some of my starts have graduated from the grow tower to the open grow room. I’m trying to grow some sweet potato skips for the first time. And I think I have come up with a solution to keep the critters away from my strawberry plants. And the cherry blossoms are about to enter their full glory here at week’s end! It’s a busy time of the year and it feels good.
A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll
TKG Chapters:
00:00Opening
01:06Checking on the Veggie Growth
02:32Starts Graduate form the Grow Tower
06:48Starting Sweet Potato Slips
08:42Re-arranging Veggies in Grow Towers
10:01Up-potting Strawberries
10:12Veggie/Fruit Tower Assembly
23:21Strawberries into the Grow Tower
27:37Leafy Greens Looking good
29:48Scenes of Kamakura
30:31Mt. Fuji 富士山