Strawberry Protection, Sweet Potatoes Slips & Cherry Blossom Glory! 🌸

Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Saturday, March 28th. Well, some of my starts have graduated from the grow tower to the open grow room. I’m trying to grow some sweet potato skips for the first time. And I think I have come up with a solution to keep the critters away from my strawberry plants. And the cherry blossoms are about to enter their full glory here at week’s end! It’s a busy time of the year and it feels good.





A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll