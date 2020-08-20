© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
FRIDAY - AUGUST 14, 2020 - 6PM EASTERN
FULL SHOW Live Broadcast Link: https://evault.video/view?l=3985518530
2068-6pm BREAKING: MILLIE WEAVER ARRESTED ON DAY OF "SHADOWGATE" RELEASE (#DeepState Hit Job?)
Infowars reporter Millie Weaver uploaded a livestream video of a police officer showing up to her home claiming a grand jury indicted her and that she is under arrest.
Tune in now as we discuss this breaking news -- In the video, Weaver said she never received any notice in the mail and had “no idea why” she was being arrested. “Guys, I’m literally about to break huge breaking news right now and I’m being arrested,” she told the camera. Millie’s husband, Gavin, can be heard off-camera telling her, “We’re being charged with burglary.” “Burglary?” she responded. “For what?” “They won’t say,” he answered. 2068-6pm BREAKING: MILLIE WEAVER ARRESTED ON DAY OF “SHADOWGATE” RELEASE (#DeepState Hit Job) – The Pete Santilli Show https://bit.ly/30ZnKv4
GUEST: Patrick Bergy is a U.S. Army Veteran and IT security specialist with over two-decades in public & private information security and knowledge management. Mr. Bergy has now dedicated his work to fixing many of the trust issues we witness daily on social networks and exposing those that seek to use these weapons against Americans. He’s currently operating the website, www.victimoftheswamp.com and is working on his second book, Archetypes of the ShadowNet.
GUEST: Tore Say Tore Says is a conservative constitutionalist political talk and entertainment program. There is call in participation and expert guests which include and are not limited to local, national and global authors, journalists, politicians and subject experts. No topic is off limits. Tore, the host of Tore says is a published author, citizen journalist, USN veteran that runs her own medical research and is a federal contractor as a linguist.
Tore Says is heard on Red State Talk Radio weekdays from 12-2PM ET. https://redstatetalkradio.com/tore/
PLEASE SUPPORT US!! SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS & DONATE:
FREE COLLECTORS PATRIOT COINS! http://PetesPatriotCoins.com
NATIONAL CONCEALED CARRY http://concealwithpete.com
BUY PISTOL PETE’S BEEF JERKY HERE https://www.pistolpetesjerky.com/
JOIN OUR BUYING GROUP & GET PRODUCTS AT COST! http://petelive.tv/costclub Save America - Buy American!
WHERE TO FIND US: LINKS & APPs DASHBOARD https://petesantilli.mobi
🔵Support your health today with Collagen! Click Here! http://HealthWithPete.com
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
🔵Get Your FREE Gold & Silver Investment Guide:
http://marketing.orionmetalexchange.com/ira-investor-guide-incentive
See Our Reviews: https://www.consumeraffairs.com/finance/orion-metal-exchange.html
🚨CENSORSHIP IS AT AN ALL TIME HIGH! MAKE ABSOLUTELY SURE YOU ARE ON OUR TEXT ALERT SYSTEM!! SIGNUP FOR FREE: Text “RANGE” to 50597 or visit Petelive.tv/text 🚨
🚨 Get On Our Email List! http://OperationGyro.com 🚨
Get The Range Broadcasting APP https://rangebroadcasting.com/get-the-app/
Get The Spreely APP: http://spreely.app
Get The DLive APP: https://help.dlive.tv/hc/en-us/articles/360038925612-DLive-Mobile-Apps
☎Audio Stream Via Cellphone - "Call-To-Listen" Line: 605-781-3336
***NEW** LISTENER CALL-IN LINE: 513-970-9080
TOLL FREE: [US & CANADA]: (888) 985-614
The Pete Santilli Show - Live Show Zoom Line
To Join The Zoom Line:
http://petelive.tv/zoom
https://zoom.us/j/300662102
Meeting ID: 300 662 102
🚧INVEST IN OUR SHOW. We will never be supported by “big-pharma” - we work for YOU!
Paypal: http://paypal.me/petesantilli
Check/MoneyOrders Payable to:
Peter Santilli - P.O. Box 30122, Cincinnati, Ohio 45230 ♦Donate via Text2Give: Text the word “GIVE” to the following number: (513) 440-4080