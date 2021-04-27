© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
YOUR VOICE MATTERS! Speaking at govt meetings -- Peggy Hall
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • April 27, 2021
Apr 26, 2021
"All hands on deck!" Tuesday, April 27, 2021 OC Board of Supervisors Meeting; 8:30 AM, 333 W. Santa Ana Blvd. Santa Ana. I encourage you to go and have your voice heard! Watch for videos here for how I address these public servants: www.thehealthyamerican.org
And get my talking points under the "get help" tab ....
"All hands on deck!" Tuesday, April 27, 2021 OC Board of Supervisors Meeting; 8:30 AM, 333 W. Santa Ana Blvd. Santa Ana. I encourage you to go and have your voice heard! Watch for videos here for how I address these public servants: www.thehealthyamerican.org
And get my talking points under the "get help" tab ....
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.