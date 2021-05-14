When Will the White Paper of the CCP Virus Come Out?

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In the May 5, 2021 GTV live broadcast, Mr. Miles Guo answered the question from a fellow fighter on when the White Paper on the CCP virus will come out. He said that the White Paper was ready, and the publishing of the US White Paper on the CCP virus would mean the decoupling with the CCP and/or a war with the CCP.