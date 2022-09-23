Fed Rate Hike and ISO 20022 is DIGITAL SLAVERY

The Federal Reserver has increased the base rate by another .75% this week. Real Estate mortgage interest rates have hit the highest point since 2008. Prices of goods and services are beginning to come down all while the Governments and Bankers prepare to roll out their digital currency system. ISO 20022 has been an international plan for years that will lead to central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). I discuss how this plan is shaping up and the downfalls it can lead to for our society. ______ I am a Real Estate Entrepreneur on a mission to help the world understand and achieve financial freedom. Follow me to learn about real estate, business, sales, personal finance, trends, technology and current events. Buy, Rent, Sell or Invest in Real Estate: Get a Property Valuation: https://wearerealty.com/clients/sell Find Your Next Property: https://wearerealty.com/property Useful Links: Sales Education: https://education.wearerealty.com/learn-about-sales/ Real Estate Education: https://education.wearerealty.com/learn-about-real-estate/ Get your Real Estate License: https://education.wearerealty.com/states/ My Websites: WE ARE REALTY: https://wearerealty.com Personal Site: https://robertjcrawford.com Connect with me: Instagram: @RealRobCrawford Twitter: https://twitter.com/CallRobCrawford LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/robert-crawford-57514317/ Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/CallRobCrawford Robert is a licensed real estate broker in California, Florida and Virginia. This video and any other content is not financial, tax or legal advise. It is recommended to consult a licensed attorney, CPA or financial advisor to discuss your personal needs.