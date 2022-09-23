BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Fed Rate Hike and ISO 20022 is DIGITAL SLAVERY
Good to Great with Rob
Good to Great with Rob
5 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
99 views • September 23, 2022

The Federal Reserver has increased the base rate by another .75% this week. Real Estate mortgage interest rates have hit the highest point since 2008. Prices of goods and services are beginning to come down all while the Governments and Bankers prepare to roll out their digital currency system. ISO 20022 has been an international plan for years that will lead to central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). I discuss how this plan is shaping up and the downfalls it can lead to for our society. ______ I am a Real Estate Entrepreneur on a mission to help the world understand and achieve financial freedom. Follow me to learn about real estate, business, sales, personal finance, trends, technology and current events. Buy, Rent, Sell or Invest in Real Estate: Get a Property Valuation: https://wearerealty.com/clients/sell Find Your Next Property: https://wearerealty.com/property Useful Links: Sales Education: https://education.wearerealty.com/learn-about-sales/ Real Estate Education: https://education.wearerealty.com/learn-about-real-estate/ Get your Real Estate License: https://education.wearerealty.com/states/ My Websites: WE ARE REALTY: https://wearerealty.com Personal Site: https://robertjcrawford.com Connect with me: Instagram: @RealRobCrawford Twitter: https://twitter.com/CallRobCrawford LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/robert-crawford-57514317/ Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/CallRobCrawford Robert is a licensed real estate broker in California, Florida and Virginia. This video and any other content is not financial, tax or legal advise. It is recommended to consult a licensed attorney, CPA or financial advisor to discuss your personal needs.

Keywords
federal reserveiso 20022interests rates
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Netherlands Moves Gold From U.S. and Canada to London, Citing Geopolitical Unrest

Netherlands Moves Gold From U.S. and Canada to London, Citing Geopolitical Unrest

Garrison Vance
European Gas Prices Rise to Highest Since 2023 as U.S. Intensifies Strikes on Iran

European Gas Prices Rise to Highest Since 2023 as U.S. Intensifies Strikes on Iran

Sterling Ashworth
Trump Calls for Strait of Hormuz to Be Renamed &#8220;Trump Strait&#8221;

Trump Calls for Strait of Hormuz to Be Renamed “Trump Strait”

Garrison Vance
Trump Family&#8217;s Crypto Bank Gains OCC Approval with Sheikh al Nahyan as Largest Shareholder

Trump Family’s Crypto Bank Gains OCC Approval with Sheikh al Nahyan as Largest Shareholder

Sterling Ashworth
Coinbase Launches Regulated Crypto Derivatives with 10 Times Leverage in Canada

Coinbase Launches Regulated Crypto Derivatives with 10 Times Leverage in Canada

Sterling Ashworth
Persistent Financial Hardship Linked to Faster Cognitive Decline, Study Finds

Persistent Financial Hardship Linked to Faster Cognitive Decline, Study Finds

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy