X22 REPORT Ep 3134b-Election Interference Is About To Be Revealed,Narrative Shift,Chaos,

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep 3134b- August 8, 2023

Election Interference Is About To Be Revealed, Narrative Shift, Chaos, WWIII, Paint The Picture

The [DS] is opening the door for Trump to produce the evidence to show how the [DS] cheated in the election. Everything that Trump has been talking about is about to be revealed. The [DS] will then shift the narrative and push chaos and WWIII. People are beginning to paint the picture, this is about showing the people truth and allowing them to make informed decision in 2024, the only way to do this is to allow the people the ability to have a transparent election without manipulation.

