Agenda 2030 and the World Economic Forum Plan to Remake the World: Alex Newman

Epoch Times: Crossroads with Josh Phillips featuring Alex Newman

The World Economic Forum recently wrapped up its meeting in Switzerland, where billionaires and world leaders discussed their plans and priorities for the coming years. The meeting brought into focus the WEF's initiatives, including its cooperation with the United Nations on its Agenda 21 and Agenda 2030 programs to reshape the world.

We speak with Alex Newman, an award-winning international journalist and Epoch Times contributor, who has been investigating these programs, about the World Economic Forum and its plans and the United Nations' Agenda 21 and Agenda 2030. We also speak about the World Health Organization's pandemic treaty, and its upcoming meetings to try again to advance its powers.

#worldeconomicforum #agenda2030 #worldhealthorganization





🔵 Watch the Full Episode 👉https://ept.ms/Agenda2030

