Q. MMS: "Bug Out" go-bag Pharmacy supplies with MMS for under $200. (SHTF Prepper Medicine)

What to get and how much it costs to have your own back up MMS 1 and MMS 2 medical supplies in case of an emergency and you can't get normal medical services. For me, it is a one-stop-pharmacy in your home. The Sodium Chlorite flakes from this purchase would make almost a gallon of liquid Sodium Chlorite. That is enough to give 60-70 people a "Maintenance" dose for a full year, OR it can purify about 10,000-23,000 gallons of unclean water for drinking. (3-8 drops of ClO2 per gallon) I put these materials along with my food storage and other toiletries (toilet paper, soap, shampoo, cooking utinsils etc). There are other things that you can add to this, like DMSO, Bentonite clay and other herbs. However, for me, this is square one for what can help. On my other videos, I show how to make and mix chlorine dioxide and I will probably make a video soon on how to make MMS 2 capsules.