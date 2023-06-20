Create New Account
Wildfires, East Palestine, and the SHOCKING link revealed behind the rise in Transgenderism in the West w/ Kristen Meghan (podcast)
We get the latest on the fallout from Canadian wildfires, an East Palestine update, and an unexpected revelation from Dr. Peter McCullugh on the rise in gender dysphoria and a SHOCKING link to another epidemic raging through the country.

Kristen Meghan is a senior industrial hygienist and an expert and specialist in environmental and occupational toxicology with experience in heavy metal exposure, contact poison exposure, respiratory inhalant exposure, microbiological virology expertise as well as radiation and laser safety.

Keywords
wildfireskristen meghanjustin barclayeast palestine

