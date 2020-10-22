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How to Study Bible Prophecy
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5 views • October 22, 2020
Studying Bible prophecy often leaves people feeling confused and frustrated, and their solution is to give up on it altogether. Others use Bible prophecy to try to suit their own selfish ends, and in doing so they steer many people away from the true purpose of prophecy, which is to point people back to Jesus' teachings. If you want to know how to study Bible prophecy in a way that actually helps you to prepare for the future, this video will help you.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Some videos off:
videezy.com
videvo.com
Some biblical images of:
Moody Publishers
FreeBibleimages.org
Animations made with Blender and DaVinci Resolve
www.blender.org
medieval-structures-wip por Olee (Sketchfab)
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
open-books por Mierenttt (BlenSwap)
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Familia Aborigen por Gobierno de Canarias
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
KATY PERRY'S AMAZING LIZARD EYES MORPH HD! - CREATIVE COMMONS
https://www.theguardian.com/world/202... - FAIR USE
https://www.latimes.com/opinion/story... - FAIR USE
Mission on a Sleep walk by ProBangers
www.probangers.com
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Fresnel by Deceased Superior Technician
www.nosoapradio.us
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Going Undercover by Borrtex
www.freemusicarchive.org/music/Borrtex/
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
New Element by Alex Mason
www.freemusicarchive.org/music/Alex_Mason/
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Wake Up by Kai Engel
www.freemusicarchive.org/music/Kai_Engel/
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Some videos off:
videezy.com
videvo.com
Some biblical images of:
Moody Publishers
FreeBibleimages.org
Animations made with Blender and DaVinci Resolve
www.blender.org
medieval-structures-wip por Olee (Sketchfab)
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
open-books por Mierenttt (BlenSwap)
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Familia Aborigen por Gobierno de Canarias
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
KATY PERRY'S AMAZING LIZARD EYES MORPH HD! - CREATIVE COMMONS
https://www.theguardian.com/world/202... - FAIR USE
https://www.latimes.com/opinion/story... - FAIR USE
Mission on a Sleep walk by ProBangers
www.probangers.com
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Fresnel by Deceased Superior Technician
www.nosoapradio.us
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Going Undercover by Borrtex
www.freemusicarchive.org/music/Borrtex/
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
New Element by Alex Mason
www.freemusicarchive.org/music/Alex_Mason/
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Wake Up by Kai Engel
www.freemusicarchive.org/music/Kai_Engel/
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
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