Vera Sharav - "HUMAN RESEARCH PROTECTION: Lessons from the Holocaust"

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Freedom International Livestream
On
February 3, 2022 Thursday @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 Germany
Guest: Vera Sharav
Topic: HUMAN RESEARCH PROTECTION: Lessons from the Holocaust
https://ahrp.org/vera-sharav/
Bio:
Mrs. Vera Sharav, a child survivor of the Holocaust, is a public advocate for ethical medical research. She is the founder and president of the Alliance for Human Research Protection (AHRP, www.ahrp.org) an information resource and watchdog organization whose goal is to unlock the walls of secrecy that undermine patient safety and scientific integrity.
She has testified and presented before academic, government, and public policy forums, including: FDA, federal Office of Human Research Protection, Institute of Medicine, highlighting an underlying conflict in moral values, resulting in medical research practices that sacrifice patient safety. She has published articles and book chapters
INTERVIEW PANEL
Chris Ryan
Podcast: MINDWARS
https://www.mindwars.uk/
Grace Asagra, RN MA
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bliss
www.quantumnurse.life
Roy Coughlan
Podcast: AWAKENING
https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/