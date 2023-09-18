https://www.youtube.com/shorts/0sVSCKtsvYU

What difference does it make whether we work or relax, music always resonates in the heart of a real dancer, his body cannot resist! Dance is a lifestyle.





Fashion and Dance Theater Show Luxor.

Dance and gymnastic show "Lux`Or" is a professional show project, winner of many dance and modeling competitions.

SHOW-BALLET Show Luxor, created in 2006 in St. Petersburg, unites exclusively high-level masters: Masters of Sports in rhythmic gymnastics, Masters of Sports in ballroom dancing, graduates of the Academy of Russian Ballet, as well as talented designers - all those who dedicated the world of fashion and dance all my life.





