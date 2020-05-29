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We have UNDERCOVER FOOTAGE| IT’S TIME TO MAKE THIS PUBLIC| Dr Rashid Buttar (NEW)
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208 views • May 29, 2020
Produced by: Forever Inspired, posted on YT on 27 May 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yCfL17XfZLM
We have UNDERCOVER FOOTAGE! IT’S TIME TO MAKE THIS PUBLIC! Dr Rashid Buttar (NEW) Dr. Buttar Shares Undercover Footage about Secrets which the media won’t talk about!
►► Don't forget to subscribe to our channel: https://bit.ly/3bcY7bV (Forever Inspired)
►► Press the bell icon to get notified when new videos are published.
Special Thanks to Dr Rashid Buttar
🔊SPEAKER: Dr.Rashid Buttar
Dr. Buttar now serves as the Medical Director for the Centers for Advanced Medicine with clinics on the east and west coast. The Centers specialize in the treatment and needs of patients refractory to conventional treatments and who have failed the standard approach to their disease process.
If you’re a Follower of Dr. Rashid Buttar’s work:
YT - https://www.youtube.com/user/drbuttar
Website - https://www.advancedmedicine.com/
►Inspired By:
------------------------------------------------------------------
👉Dr Rashid Battar: Why Did The Media Not Talk About This
-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S2Nt5...
------------------------------------------------------------------
👉[URGENT] We need your help!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R28dO...
-----------------------------------------------------------------
👉"We Have Undercover Footage" - The Media DON'T Want This Out!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UPzfY...
-----------------------------------------------------------------
👉 This Will Affect Everyone" - Robert Kennedy Jr.
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T-5Zp...
-------------------------------------------------------------------
👉[IMPORTANT] This Is One Of The Most Important Videos On Youtube.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=516bB...
-------------------------------------------------------------------
👉 I hope this video won’t be delete...
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A-pSB...
-------------------------------------------------------------------
👉 Dr. Rashid Buttar - We Will Not Be Silenced
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wFPt9...
------------------------------------------------------------------
👉"It Is Destined To Happen This Way" [ EXPOSED BY INSIDER ]
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ebiUd...
------------------------------------------------------------------
👉 I’m Exhausted, I’m Frustrated, I’m Confused - I NEED YOUR SUPPORT
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j-aLE...
-----------------------------------------------------------------
►Dr. Rashid Buttar is a former US Military Brigade Surgeon, Chief of the Department of Emergency Medicine at Moncrief Army Community Hospital, and the founder of the Center For Advanced Medicine and Clinical Research.
Here are other videos we believe you’ll enjoy just as much:
✅ Dr Rashid Buttar The Media Won’t tell us the Truth|IT'S HAPPENING RIGHT NOW! SHARE NOW!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VEPBU...
✅Dr Rashid Buttar-Dr. Rashid Buttar URGENT! Full Disclosure From INSIDE| HR 6666 IS COMING
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wY5rr...
✅Dr Rashid Buttar- Dr. Rashid Buttar Your Life Depends on this information| They will ban this immediately
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K5d-A...
✅Dr Rashid Buttar The SHOCKING REVELATION the Media won’t talk about|SHARE before they Censor this!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3oCbN...
✅Dr Rashid Buttar-Dr Rashid Buttar THEY WILL BAN THIS IMMEDIATELY! (URGENT) PLEASE SHARE NOW (NEW)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I2M-N...
✅ URGENT| THEY WILL DELETE THIS AGAIN!| IT'S HAPPENING NOW| DR. RASHID BUTTAR (NEW)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uGw52...
SUBSCRIBE to our Channel: https://bit.ly/3bcY7bV
🎥Video footage: all video footage used is either licensed through either CC-BY or from Videoblocks.
🎶Music: Audiojungle
👉FAIR-USE COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, commenting, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational, or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
-This video has no negative impact on the original works (It would actually be positive for them)
-This video is also for teaching purposes.
-It is not transformative in nature.
-We've only used bits and pieces of videos to get the point across where necessary.
#RashidButtar #ForeverInspired #drbuttar
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yCfL17XfZLM
We have UNDERCOVER FOOTAGE! IT’S TIME TO MAKE THIS PUBLIC! Dr Rashid Buttar (NEW) Dr. Buttar Shares Undercover Footage about Secrets which the media won’t talk about!
►► Don't forget to subscribe to our channel: https://bit.ly/3bcY7bV (Forever Inspired)
►► Press the bell icon to get notified when new videos are published.
Special Thanks to Dr Rashid Buttar
🔊SPEAKER: Dr.Rashid Buttar
Dr. Buttar now serves as the Medical Director for the Centers for Advanced Medicine with clinics on the east and west coast. The Centers specialize in the treatment and needs of patients refractory to conventional treatments and who have failed the standard approach to their disease process.
If you’re a Follower of Dr. Rashid Buttar’s work:
YT - https://www.youtube.com/user/drbuttar
Website - https://www.advancedmedicine.com/
►Inspired By:
------------------------------------------------------------------
👉Dr Rashid Battar: Why Did The Media Not Talk About This
-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S2Nt5...
------------------------------------------------------------------
👉[URGENT] We need your help!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R28dO...
-----------------------------------------------------------------
👉"We Have Undercover Footage" - The Media DON'T Want This Out!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UPzfY...
-----------------------------------------------------------------
👉 This Will Affect Everyone" - Robert Kennedy Jr.
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T-5Zp...
-------------------------------------------------------------------
👉[IMPORTANT] This Is One Of The Most Important Videos On Youtube.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=516bB...
-------------------------------------------------------------------
👉 I hope this video won’t be delete...
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A-pSB...
-------------------------------------------------------------------
👉 Dr. Rashid Buttar - We Will Not Be Silenced
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wFPt9...
------------------------------------------------------------------
👉"It Is Destined To Happen This Way" [ EXPOSED BY INSIDER ]
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ebiUd...
------------------------------------------------------------------
👉 I’m Exhausted, I’m Frustrated, I’m Confused - I NEED YOUR SUPPORT
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j-aLE...
-----------------------------------------------------------------
►Dr. Rashid Buttar is a former US Military Brigade Surgeon, Chief of the Department of Emergency Medicine at Moncrief Army Community Hospital, and the founder of the Center For Advanced Medicine and Clinical Research.
Here are other videos we believe you’ll enjoy just as much:
✅ Dr Rashid Buttar The Media Won’t tell us the Truth|IT'S HAPPENING RIGHT NOW! SHARE NOW!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VEPBU...
✅Dr Rashid Buttar-Dr. Rashid Buttar URGENT! Full Disclosure From INSIDE| HR 6666 IS COMING
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wY5rr...
✅Dr Rashid Buttar- Dr. Rashid Buttar Your Life Depends on this information| They will ban this immediately
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K5d-A...
✅Dr Rashid Buttar The SHOCKING REVELATION the Media won’t talk about|SHARE before they Censor this!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3oCbN...
✅Dr Rashid Buttar-Dr Rashid Buttar THEY WILL BAN THIS IMMEDIATELY! (URGENT) PLEASE SHARE NOW (NEW)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I2M-N...
✅ URGENT| THEY WILL DELETE THIS AGAIN!| IT'S HAPPENING NOW| DR. RASHID BUTTAR (NEW)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uGw52...
SUBSCRIBE to our Channel: https://bit.ly/3bcY7bV
🎥Video footage: all video footage used is either licensed through either CC-BY or from Videoblocks.
🎶Music: Audiojungle
👉FAIR-USE COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, commenting, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational, or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
-This video has no negative impact on the original works (It would actually be positive for them)
-This video is also for teaching purposes.
-It is not transformative in nature.
-We've only used bits and pieces of videos to get the point across where necessary.
#RashidButtar #ForeverInspired #drbuttar
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