© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee:
“I've been married 51 years… There comes a point where there's just no point in even thinking about getting a divorce.
The reason Israel and the US will never get a divorce is because neither country can afford to pay the alimony… We're hooked up for life.”
As if Israel would ever pay a cent towards the USA, this guy is an embarrassment.
Source @infolibnews
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net
Christ is KING!