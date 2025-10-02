U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee:



“I've been married 51 years… There comes a point where there's just no point in even thinking about getting a divorce.



The reason Israel and the US will never get a divorce is because neither country can afford to pay the alimony… We're hooked up for life.”

As if Israel would ever pay a cent towards the USA, this guy is an embarrassment.

Source @infolibnews

