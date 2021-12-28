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Department of Homeland Security 11 Point Plan to Control You - JD Farag Prophecy Update 12-26-2021
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144 views • December 28, 2021
JD Farag Prophecy Update from December 26, 2021 entitled Just Around the Corner.
Covers the DHS plan for surveillance and to control you in every way. 11 Point Plan to be in place by September 2022.
Mirrored from https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy
Covers the DHS plan for surveillance and to control you in every way. 11 Point Plan to be in place by September 2022.
Mirrored from https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy
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