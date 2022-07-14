In the cannabis market, brands might not be as important in the short term when states legalize, but over time could show loyalty to consumers.

Cannabis brands need to be consistent and reliable and in the long term could need more of a national scale instead of a single state or couple state business model.

A data-driven innovation pipeline can help understand consumer product needs and expansion opportunities.

In this report you'll see key products and US cannabis distribution trends. Stay ahead of product innovations by exploring top brands by key attributes, including, Category, Subcategory, Flavors, Strains, and THC Dosages.

Episode 987 The #TalkingHedge dives into Brightfield’s report...

https://youtu.be/uYidfgCJy6w