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Update on The 666-uation in Kenya & The Mark of the Beast
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89 views • April 01, 2020
People are asking the question: Is the Huduma number the Mark of the Beast? This Update on The 666-uation in Kenya reveals the relationship between the Huduma Card in Kenya and the 666 prophecy. Most importantly, it explains how people can escape the Mark of the Beast in Kenya and elsewhere by understanding God's plan and acting on it.
Don't be fooled by misinformation from the government and religious leaders. Decision time has arrived and it is now time to take a stand!
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Huduma Mashinani- Initiative by Huduma Kenya to take public services to the grassroots by Huduma Kenya Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
GarethDavi.es - Implanting NFC Chip Into Hand by
Gareth Davies Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Sunday Worship Service February 17, 2019 The Convincing Proof Of Saving Faith - DLBC HQ, Lagos by Matthew Akanmu Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
NFC Chip Implant Bitcoin Payments in Paralelni Polis by Jan HubÌk Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Don't be fooled by misinformation from the government and religious leaders. Decision time has arrived and it is now time to take a stand!
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Huduma Mashinani- Initiative by Huduma Kenya to take public services to the grassroots by Huduma Kenya Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
GarethDavi.es - Implanting NFC Chip Into Hand by
Gareth Davies Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Sunday Worship Service February 17, 2019 The Convincing Proof Of Saving Faith - DLBC HQ, Lagos by Matthew Akanmu Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
NFC Chip Implant Bitcoin Payments in Paralelni Polis by Jan HubÌk Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
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