'9-11 BUSH-CHANEY FALSE FLAG EXPOSED!

THESE ARE TWO SICK PEOPLE IF ONE COULD CALL THEM THIS. I EXPOSED GEORGE W AT THE FRONT OF THE TSBD ON 11/22/1963 WHEN PRESIDENT KENNEDY WAS BRUTALLY MURDERED. POPPA BUSH WAS IN THE DEL-TEX BUILDING DIRECTING A CIA HIT TEAM. AMAZING THE BASTARD DID KNOW WHERE HE WAS THAT VERY DAY DAH! THE ENTIRE BUSH CHNEY FAMILY WILL BURN IN HELL WHEN THEY DRAW THEIR LAST BREATHS. PLEASE SEND THIS VIDEO TO EVERYONE. WAKEUP!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.