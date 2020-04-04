Have Patented SERCO Fake News Injects Driven A Real Viral Pandemic with Special Guest David Hawkins

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SERCO, the biggest company you never heard of has been the Gold Standard in crisis simulation including fake news injects for some time now. Are EVENT 201, Crimson Contagion and recent reports in the BBC, New York Times and other sources the fruits of their design? David Hawkins joins me to explain the shocking facts that many may have to see for themselves to actually believe.
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