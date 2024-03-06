Create New Account
Mannen vi har skickat 2,500 MILJARDER kr så han kan SLAKTA sitt eget folk 🇺🇦
VIKTIGT ATT VETA! 🇸🇪
Published Yesterday

Mannen vi har skickat 2,500 MILJARDER kr så han kan SLAKTA sitt eget folk 🇺🇦

Väst har skickat 2.500 miljarder till Ukraina

Merparten av Ukrainapengarna går till amerikanska vapentillverkare

Putin: Väst ”förintas”, medan vi ”väljer livet” och ”traditionella värderingar”
russiawarww3ukrainescamdefeatzelenskyyvolodymyr

