RUSSIA PLUNGES UKRAINE INTO DARKNESS

On April 11, Russian forces launched a new wave of devastative strikes throughout Ukrainian rear regions. Explosions thundered in almost all regions from east to west. Targets included large Ukrainian energy and industrial facilities. Russian Geranium kamikaze UAVs were the first to enter the battle in order to distract Ukrainian air defense forces. Then, several strategic missile carriers Tu-95ms launched the strikes. Hypersonic Kinzhal missiles were also launched from MiG-31 aircraft.





The ministry of Energy of Ukraine confirmed attacks on energy systems in the Kyiv, Kharkiv, Zaporizhia and Lviv regions.





In the morning hours, citizens of the Ukrainian capital witnessed a large fire on the Tripolye thermal power station. The facility located to the south of Kyiv came under several precision strikes. As a result, all four of its four power units caught fire.





After the decommissioning of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the Tripolye TPP with an installed capacity of 1,800 MW was the largest energy generating facility in the Kiev region. The station supplied electricity not only to the capital, but also to several neighboring regions. The destruction of such a large energy facility will have a significant impact on the Ukrainian military and industrial complex, since a large number of military enterprises and workshops are deployed on the outskirts of the capital.





A massive missile attack targeted the western Lviv region. According to Ukrainian reports, 8 Russian MiG-31s launched hypersonic Kinzhal missiles at a strategic target near the border with Poland. The Polish fighters took off on alert. All Kinzhals launched from three direction and 4 Kh-101 cruise missiles reportedly struck the Stryi area, where the target supposedly was a strategic gas storage facility.





Russian forces launched another wave of strikes on the city of Kharkiv in Eastern Ukraine. At least ten explosions thundered in the city. According to local reports, the combined heat and power plant number 3, as well as 3 large industrial plants came under attack.





Power substations were damaged in the southern Odessa region and a critical infrastructure facility came under attack in Zaporozhie.





More explosions thundered in seven other Ukrainian regions. Kyiv is traditionally hiding the real scale of destruction it suffered from the attack.





In its turn, the Ukrainian military attempted to reach at least some targets in the Russian rear regions. The Russian Ministry of Defense reported the destruction of 12 Ukrainian UAVs in six Russian regions over the past night. No significant damage was confirmed.





At the same time, Kyiv continues waging the war of terror against the Russian civilian population. On April 10 alone, three civilians, including two children, were killed in the Russian border Kursk region; and a teenager was wounded in the DPR, after Ukrainian UAVs dropped explosives precisely on them.

