U.S. Military Is ALREADY Controlling The Weather!

If you think controlling the weather is just a fantasy out of science fiction or the fevered minds of conspiracy theorists, think again. It's technically called "geo-engineering" and the U.S. government has been practicing it since the Vietnam War, when persistent rains were generated to fall on enemy positions (allegedly). Guest host Craig "Pasta" Jardula and The Miserable Liberal Stef Zamorano discuss the way geo-engineering is typically sold as beneficial to the public but is actually used as a military tool.