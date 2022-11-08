Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
You Can See on their Faces - Ukrainian's in Trench Death Trap - Encircled, Later Retreated, Surrendered.
186 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 20 days ago |

Ukrop force were encricled and mauled later retreated whitout an order near Yehorivka Donetsk a week ago

Their leader is now in jail at least they alive (or some of them)

~small size dugouts once it cut off are a deathtraps , you can see on their faces

Keywords
russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket