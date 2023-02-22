Uncontained Price Inflation - Central Banks' Dirty Big Secret

Substack: https://jensendavid.substack.com/
Decades of increasingly loose monetary policy by central planners at our central banks are now at an end. Money creation by central banks has been sequestered, until now, into soaring financial market assets. We next face an impending rapid reallocation of capital into real assets to protect from the ravages of price inflation as well as default in the bond market and a banking sector crisis as markets clear distortion and misallocation of capital.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.