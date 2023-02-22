Uncontained Price Inflation - Central Banks' Dirty Big Secret

Substack: https://jensendavid.substack.com/

Decades of increasingly loose monetary policy by central planners at our central banks are now at an end. Money creation by central banks has been sequestered, until now, into soaring financial market assets. We next face an impending rapid reallocation of capital into real assets to protect from the ravages of price inflation as well as default in the bond market and a banking sector crisis as markets clear distortion and misallocation of capital.