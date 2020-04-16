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Covidiots
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185 views • April 16, 2020
"Covidiots" is a remix of First 105.1FM presenter Mark Devlin's epic, important rant today about the current state of the world amidst this CV hysteria. Please share and download as YouTube is actively and aggressively purging their platform of this content.
Mark Devlin's YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/markdevlintv
Exclusive, up-to-date commentary, videos, and articles regarding CV19 at IFERS: https://ifers.123.st/t322-coronavirus-and-forced-vaccination-manipulation
Mark Devlin's YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/markdevlintv
Exclusive, up-to-date commentary, videos, and articles regarding CV19 at IFERS: https://ifers.123.st/t322-coronavirus-and-forced-vaccination-manipulation
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