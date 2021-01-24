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One Week 1920 (Buster Keaton)
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35 views • January 24, 2021
Released: September 3, 1920
"As of January 1st, 2020, only five Keaton films remain under copyright: Seven Chances, Go West, Battling Butler, The Cameraman, and Spite Marriage.
However, this only means that the original versions of the remaining 41 films are in the public domain. This would include 8mm, 16mm, or 35mm prints, or versions transferred directly from them."
"As of January 1st, 2020, only five Keaton films remain under copyright: Seven Chances, Go West, Battling Butler, The Cameraman, and Spite Marriage.
However, this only means that the original versions of the remaining 41 films are in the public domain. This would include 8mm, 16mm, or 35mm prints, or versions transferred directly from them."
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