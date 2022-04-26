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What's Up With The X22 Report Biblically: Trump Is Psychic, Who Knew...
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164 views • April 26, 2022
The X22 Report has the ear of Donal J. Trump and it turns out he is psychic and gave up a 2nd consecutive term to play 3d chess with the Swamp. Wow, you heard it at @X22 Report 1st.
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