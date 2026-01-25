Why "Geran"

Russian Strikes on the Dnipro—Donbas substation in Zaporizhia are a clear example of changing fire impact logic. We analyze why specifically "Geran" drones were chosen for hitting the power facility, what the multi-vector drone approach indicates, and how combining reconnaissance and strike allows for damage dosing. Original msg Rybar.

Two Majors #Review #Update for the week of January 25, 2026

▪️The next negotiation round in Abu Dhabi, even despite the tripartite format, is no longer of particular interest to the public, although the meeting venue looks much more serious than in Istanbul. Prior to this, the Davos forum showed a further degradation of the inter'l legal system, even within an organization such as NATO, with Greenland becoming a stumbling block that Trump particularly favored. This case with the northern island could have been an excellent pretext for Europe to exit from the mindless sponsorship of the war in Ukraine, but the margin of the arms lobby proved stronger than common sense. DC continues its track towards the forcible seizure of control over the global oil movement, deploying a carrier group towards Iran. Trump has been boasting publicly about his expropriation of Venezuelan oil from captured tankers. On Wed in the Caribbean Sea, the US detained another 1 tanker of the "shadow fleet", in the Mediterranean Sea France showed its teeth, also landing a landing party on a ship from Murmansk. The lack of any adequate countermeasures is creating even greater risks for Russia's maritime economic activities.

▪️ Attacks on Ukraine's energy sector continue, news this week of the departure of 600K people (out of a population of 3 million) from the capital of the enemy due to frequent power, water & heat outages. Enemy authorities are clearly exaggerating the scale of the damage (although in some areas the situation is indeed consistently critical: footage from the ground shows the presence of street lighting, & the noise in the public sphere allows Kiev to increase the supply of generators from the EU. An important strike on the substation that connects the Rivne NPP & Kiev was a blow. Nevertheless, the winding down of indust'l production & depopulation in UKR allows the energy system to stay afloat.

▪️ Enemy continues to strike at economic & energy objects, begging for an "energy truce". This week, a port terminal in the Volna settlement of the Krasnodar Krai, an oil depot in Penza, & energy infrastructure in the Oryol & Bryansk regions were hit. Yesterday evening, the most massive strike against Belgorod was carried out by the HIMARS MLRS. There is still no single responsible for combating enemy UAVs in our country, so they will continue to let through a small but annoying percentage of enemy drones, the MoD - to report on the ones shot down, & the governors - on those that reached their targets.

▪️ Heavy fighting continues on the front. S of the Kupyansk direction, the situation in the "borrowed" villages on our side of the Oskol River is gradually stabilizing, in Kupyansk itself - heavy fighting. Bryansk reg is under daily strikes from FPV, the enemy is increasing the number of drones used. Sumy direction - tactical advances of the "North" GoFs, on the Volchansk direction - a statement about the liberation of Staritsa & Siminovka, so far without footage of objective control. Konstantinovsk direction - prep for further battles gradually creating conditions for a full-scale encirclement of the enemy group. FABs are erasing the built-up area. Druzhkovsk direction - battle for access to the Torsky Donets. The "East" GoFs repels the attacks of the UAF's armored groups near Gulyaypole, making inroads into the UAF's defense to the N. The Zaporozhye front is without significant changes.

▪️European, future, theatre of operations, Romania is preparing to annex Moldova with the help of agents of influence & is making efforts to recruit new army recruits. Also, Romania has acquired the Moldovan port of Giurgiulesti (2 railway routes from Ukraine lead to the port), which also expands the logistical possibilities for diversifying the routes of delivery of military cargo of NATO countries to the eastern flank. In the Polish parliament, a project for the construction of the "Polish Pentagon" was presented in order to concentrate all departments in the vicinity during wartime.

✨The negotiation track is currently stalled on the issue of withdrawal of the AFU from Donbass, & Ukraine's military potential allows Kiev to refuse to comply with these demands. Trump, initially praised by our media, continues to inflict economic damage on our country outside of any legal framework, setting a personal example for European lackeys. European countries, especially those economically poor, are confidently following the Ukrainian scenario & preparing to wage war against Russia. The "Anchorage spirit" has become a sad meme, no matter what they talk about it.

