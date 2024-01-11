THE GREAT TAKING: Who Really Owns YOUR Assets??? - Ivor Cummins

Oh. My. God. This one is pure gold, equally horrifying and fascinating - it is simply NOT one to miss! The title says it all, and yes - we answer the pivotal question! Download David's book and SHARE his website widely: https://thefatemperor.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/taking-june21-web.pdf
Note: The GreatTaking website may have been censored in link form but by all means go there directly for full details. https://thegreattaking.com/read-online-or-download
🔻
🎥 WATCH the Documentary The Great Taking, with David Rogers Webb, HERE:
https://rumble.com/v41t9kd-globalist-plan-to-make-you-own-nothing-absolute-must-watch-absolute-must-co.html
🔻
🎥 WATCH THE GREAT TAKING: "You Will Own Nothing" -- "If You Want To Survive What's Coming, You Need To See This" -- Mike Maloney + Link to video, + link to download copy of The Great Taking, UNDERNEATH VIDEO
https://rumble.com/v42kxiz-the-great-taking-if-you-want-to-survive-whats-coming-you-need-to-see-this-m.html?mref=6zof&mrefc=3
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.