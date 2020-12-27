Miles Guo: This incident of asking our fellow fighters to write the wills could have destroyed the Whistleblowers' Movement, Rule of Law Foundation, Rule of Law Society, all the fellow fighters...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
12/25/2020 郭先生直播：要求战友写遗书的这件事可以让爆料革命、法治基金、法治社会和所有战友以及Sara和她儿子被一锅端；任何农场不能搞地区垄断；维护我们喜马拉雅联盟委员会的宪章是核心的关键。
#闫丽梦博士 #班农 #郭文贵 #GTranslators #秘密翻译组 #TAKEDOWNTHECCP #SimultaneousInterpretation #新中国联邦 #TheNewFederalStateOfChina #Whistleblowermovement #CCPliedAmericansdied #WarRoomPandemic #DrYan