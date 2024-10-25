© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Iran Announces First-Ever Joint Military Exercises with Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea
For the first time, Iran has confirmed joint military drills with Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea. The Iranian navy commander revealed in a local TV interview that Riyadh initiated the possibility of these exercises.
Cynthia... hmm.. This is interesting since, at the same time Saudi declined BRICS summit to instead meet with Antony Blinken. Also, SA is still not a permanent member of BRICS. hmm!