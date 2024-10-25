Iran Announces First-Ever Joint Military Exercises with Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea

For the first time, Iran has confirmed joint military drills with Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea. The Iranian navy commander revealed in a local TV interview that Riyadh initiated the possibility of these exercises.

Cynthia... hmm.. This is interesting since, at the same time Saudi declined BRICS summit to instead meet with Antony Blinken. Also, SA is still not a permanent member of BRICS. hmm!