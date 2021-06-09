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Mirror: Mark of the Beast - Listen to the man that helped design it. Then the Lord Spoke to him
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32 views • June 09, 2021
This fellow describes how the microchip was developed in detail and what the purpose for it is in general. The chip has 250,000 components, little Lithium battery built into it. It fits into a hypodermic needle. It has a charging circuit built into it. They needed to know where to place the chip and due to temperature changes, in the right hand and just below the hairline on the forehead. God put a call on his life. Bush v. Gore, 531 U.S. 98 (2000), was a decision of the United States Supreme Court on December 12, 2000, that settled a recount dispute in Florida's 2000 presidential election between George W. Bush and Al Gore. On December 8, the Florida Supreme Court had ordered a statewide recount of all undervotes, over 61,000 ballots that the vote tabulation machines had missed.
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