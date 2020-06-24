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Tommy Tallarico Interview - Talking the Amico, Douglas Adams and Christmas Sweaters
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3 views • June 24, 2020
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https://youtu.be/a4hyf6lYq_M - Tommy interviews Douglas Adams
In this video, I interview the Intellivision CEO about the history of the Intellivision and his hopes for the Amico. Some of the highlights include - Tommy’s Intellivision memories (4:48), Interviewing Douglas Adams (21:50), remembering Keith Robinson (25:50), Amico controller questions (31:45), a surprise question and game suggestions (44:15),
the keyboard component (48:05), what are the golden tickets for? (50:15), Tommy’s favourite Amico games (51:35), Treasure Of Tarmin? (52:03), Canada announcement? (53:01), Intellivision Christmas Sweaters? (54:32), the 10/10/2020 date (55:30), Vogon Poetry (1:04)
https://youtu.be/a4hyf6lYq_M - Tommy interviews Douglas Adams
In this video, I interview the Intellivision CEO about the history of the Intellivision and his hopes for the Amico. Some of the highlights include - Tommy’s Intellivision memories (4:48), Interviewing Douglas Adams (21:50), remembering Keith Robinson (25:50), Amico controller questions (31:45), a surprise question and game suggestions (44:15),
the keyboard component (48:05), what are the golden tickets for? (50:15), Tommy’s favourite Amico games (51:35), Treasure Of Tarmin? (52:03), Canada announcement? (53:01), Intellivision Christmas Sweaters? (54:32), the 10/10/2020 date (55:30), Vogon Poetry (1:04)
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