EP 2317-9AM Trump "Not Happy" With Day One Of Impeachment

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WEDNESDAY - FEBRUARY 10, 2021
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Former President Donald Trump was extremely displeased with his defense team’s performance in the first day of the Senate impeachment trial, multiple outlets reported Tuesday. Numerous lawmakers and members of the media criticized the legal team’s performance as well, particularly that of Bruce Castor, who delivered a rambling 45-minute opening speech. Multiple sources close to Trump’s defense team reportedly spoke to both Politico and CNN, saying Trump was “not happy” with how his team had represented him. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/16906
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