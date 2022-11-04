Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
There Is No Scripture That Says to Be Discouraged Jesus Has Overcome The World
7 views
channel image
American Patriots God Country
Published 17 days ago |

In this sermon produced by 3ABN for Fall Camp Meeting 2022, Wintley Phipps will share from the Bible how to stop loosing your joy in the discouragements of this life. Learn how to fight back with scripture. Even though we have tribulation we must remember that Jesus overcame and we too can overcome! Amen?!

Original Video Link: https://youtu.be/1ECuGE3UlOw

American Patriots Apparel - https://www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸

Follow us on... Telegram @APFGAC or https://t.me/APFGAC

Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac

YouTube - https://youtube.com/AmericanPatriotsApparel

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, and above all else stay Godly! PEACE!

Keywords
biblegodjesusdepressioninspirationtribulationtrialshappinessencouragementsermonjoypreacherdespairwintley phipps3abnjesus has overcome the worldbe of good cheerlean on jesus

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket