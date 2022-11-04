There Is No Scripture That Says to Be Discouraged Jesus Has Overcome The World

In this sermon produced by 3ABN for Fall Camp Meeting 2022, Wintley Phipps will share from the Bible how to stop loosing your joy in the discouragements of this life. Learn how to fight back with scripture. Even though we have tribulation we must remember that Jesus overcame and we too can overcome! Amen?!

Original Video Link: https://youtu.be/1ECuGE3UlOw



