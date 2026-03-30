☢️ Iran can build nukes in tunnels, no test needed - MIT professor & former Pentagon advisor Ted Postol

☢️ Ex-Pentagon advisor says Iran can build nukes in tunnels, no test needed

MIT professor and former Pentagon advisor Ted Postol says Iran can convert enriched uranium into weapons-grade material in tunnels spanning a few hundred square meters.

👉 This way, the Iranian nuclear program could be absolutely undetectable and unstoppable.

With 90% enriched uranium, Iran could build up to 11 nuclear weapons without ever testing them — exactly like the Hiroshima bomb. The US never tested that design either.

"So I can have 10-11 weapons without testing them that I can deliver with total confidence that they will work," Postol stressed.

No amount of bombing could reach Iran's tunnels. The US severely underestimated Tehran's capabilities.

Adding:

Satellite images have been published indicating fires at two oil pumping stations of the "Khabshan - Fujairah" pipeline. The oil pipeline connecting the Khabshan field in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to the port of Fujairah on the coast of the Gulf of Oman.

Thus, the bypass of the Strait of Hormuz for a US ally does not go unnoticed by the Iranians.