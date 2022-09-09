Welcome To Proverbs Club.Avoid The Unruly Woman.
Proverbs 9:18 (NIV).
18 But little do they know that the dead are there,
that her guests are deep in the realm of the dead.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Fornication is a deadly realm.
As deadly as the adultery realm.
And these realms are very deep.
