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Welcome To Proverbs Club.Avoid The Unruly Woman.
Proverbs 9:18 (NIV).
18 But little do they know that the dead are there,
that her guests are deep in the realm of the dead.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Fornication is a deadly realm.
As deadly as the adultery realm.
And these realms are very deep.
https://pc1.tiny.us/mufsjf9z
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