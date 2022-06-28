Row Verses Wade PART 2 plus endtimes chat

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Abortion is murder; do you think the devil overturned it because he loves us? It is going to be far worse than people think. It was overturned because it will be used to help the devil in continuing the implementation of the mark of the beast for more pandemics. The devil using the world leaders needs access to our body. No bodily autonomy for anyone.