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LOUISIANA IS BURNING! CHEMICAL PLANT EXPLOSIONS & WILDFIRES! IS ANYONE SEEING THE PATTERN YET?
America at War
America at War
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114 views • August 27, 2023

I hate to say it, but he's right!


The CORPORATION of the United States is using arson and attacks of chemical refineries to put Americans into FEMA Camps!

You need to pay attention to the RESULT of these things folks!

Every American will tell you that "I'm not going to a FEMA Camp"

But once they allow corporate mercenaries or government agents to burn down the local refinery or derail a train carrying toxic chemicals in your community, you may have no other choice!

It appears they've moved on from just attacking Food Manufacturing plants....
And now they are focusing on getting people off their land and putting them into FEMA or RED CROSS Camps!

BOTH of these organizations are questionable at best!

The Red Cross goes to war zones to harvest organs of the injured, and FEMA is a criminal organization too!

People better get with the program and start DEFENDING THEIR LAND and the areas surrounding it! You need a trustworthy and honorable Sheriff who is CSPOA Trained and willing to arrest federal government criminals!

Organize your community and get it into DEFENSIVE MODE!

mirror of "THE END OF THE BEGINNING" video on YouTube

LOUISIANA IS BURNING! CHEMICAL PLANT EXPLOSIONS & WILDFIRES! IS ANYONE SEEING THE PATTERN YET?

original video: https://youtu.be/wIA5xK5j-0c

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RoxyTube Channel: @TexasOutlaw503 - https://roxytube.com/@TexasOutlaw503

Odysee Channel: Outlaw Productions - https://odysee.com/@ConservativeThinkingAmerican:0

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I don’t do this for money, but rather to share the truth
But if you feel so inclined, you can support the channel at: cash-app $TexasOutlaw503
At this point I can use all the help that I can get

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terrorismcrimewarpolicegovernmentnwolawfirelouisianacourtswef
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